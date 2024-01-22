Hanuman recorded its biggest single day of the run on the second Sunday yesterday as it went over the Rs. 20 crore mark. The Telugu superhero film grossed Rs. 49 crore in the second weekend as compared to Rs. 47.30 crore in the first weekend. The first-weekend number here includes previews, without them, the actual growth is around 20 per cent. The total box office collections of the film in India exceeded Rs. 150 crore mark and is now moving fast toward Rs. 200 crore plus final.

The growth in collections has come due to improved showcasing in Telugu states, particularly in Nizam. Hanuman had a very limited release in Nizam during the first week, it was constrained by capacity. The film added many cinemas in the second week and saw a big surge in collection. Yesterday, the film grossed Rs. 6 crore in Nizam, almost double of the first Sunday. Even Andhra Pradesh saw the biggest day of the run yesterday, despite the first week having a huge Sankranti festivity. The total collections in Telugu states are Rs. 90 crore, it should cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in a day or two. The film could go on to enter the top ten grossers of all time in the territory, though a lot will depend on how it holds here on.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 102 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 12 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 17 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 20 crore

Total - Rs. 151 crore

Outside Telugu states, Hanuman has seen strong collections in Karnataka and the Hindi dubbed version in North India has also done well. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are low but both saw a second weekend higher than the first as well.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 41.50 crore (Rs. 22.50 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 11 crore (Rs. 7.75 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 37.50 crore (Rs. 23 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 90 crore (Rs. 53.25 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 16.50 crore (Rs. 7.25 crore share)

North India: Rs. 41 crore (Rs. 16 crore share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 3.50 crore (Rs. 1.50 crore share)

India: Rs. 151 crore (Rs. 78 crore share)

On the international front, Hanuman has raked in an impressive USD 5.75 million, approx (Rs. 48 crore), bringing its global earnings just shy of Rs. 200 crore. As you read this article, the film has already surpassed this milestone, achieving the feat with the Monday morning collection