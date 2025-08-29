Top Opening Day of 2025 in Kerala: Mohanlal dominates top 3 spots with L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam, Lokah settles at 5th

Mohanlal's latest outing, Hridayapoorvam, has recorded a banger start at the box office. The Superstar proved yet again why his name is synonymous with Malayalam cinema. Regardless of the genre, the legend is setting new standards for film openers. Here's a look at the top opening day of 2025 at the Kerala box office.

Mohanlal rules the top 3 spots; Hridayapoorvam takes the 3rd best spot, followed by Bazooka and Lokah

So far, Lalettan has three releases in 2025, all of which have recorded solid numbers at the box office. His Eid 2025 release, L2: Empuraan, achieved a historic opening and grossed over Rs 14 crore at the box office. The political action drama, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, registered a blockbuster run and became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time at the worldwide box office.

A month later, Mohanlal's another film Thudarum hit the cinemas and opened with a surreal Rs 5 crore. The movie met with superb word-of-mouth, which continued Lalettan's magic at the box office. It became the first-ever Malayalam movie to clock over the Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala alone. The movie currently holds the record of the second-best opening of 2025.

And now, the actor has smashed another banger opening of Rs 3.25 crore with Hridayapoorvam, a feel-good drama, securing all top three spots among the biggest openings of 2025 in Kerala. All eyes are now on its weekend hold and performance in the coming weeks. Based on the audience reception, Hridayapoorvam is expected to perform well and emerge as a successful venture for the actor.

Mammootty's Bazooka took the fourth place with an opening of Rs 3 crore. The game thriller couldn't impress the audience much and ended up becoming a failure at the box office. Lokah, released alongside Hridayapoorvam, secured the 5th spot by grossing Rs 2.65 crore on its opening day. The Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero movie is showing sensational growth at the box office and is poised to emerge as a big hit.

Top 5 biggest openers of 2025 at Kerala box office:

Movie Kerala Opening Day L2 Empuraan Rs 14 crore Thudarum Rs 5 crore Hridayapoorvam Rs 3.25 crore Bazooka Rs 3 crore Lokah Rs 2.65 crore

