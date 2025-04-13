Jaat Box Office Day 4 Morning Trends: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer gears up for spectacular Sunday

The recently released action entertainer Jaat features a massive cast of Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and several others. The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut. Released on 10 April, Jaat began its run at a very average note of Rs 9 crore. As this movie currently runs on the weekends, it is set to see a highly positive jump on Sunday as per its morning trends.

As the film got a Thursday release with an opening of Rs 9 crore, it fell by 25-27 percent on Friday by netting Rs 6.75 crore. As it entered its weekend, the Sunny Deol starrer saw a rise once again at the box office with Rs 9.5 crore net on Day 3. The film has received a positive word-of-mouth among the audience and supported by the weekend, Jaat is set to see a good enough jump on its Day 4.

It is currently performing with a highly positive reception in tier 2 and 3 territories of Rajasthan, UP, Central India and East Punjab, the primary centers targeted by a film like Jaat. While it has opened better than several small Sunny Deol starrer movies from the recent past besides Gadar 2, the film still has a long way to go before being considered a success due to the high costs it has been carrying ever since its development.

Jaat finding an audience in the Hindi belt highly owes the success of Gadar 2 which brought back Sunny Deol’s name among a few of the bankable stars of Bollywood. Additionally, the positive word-of-mouth the film has received ever since it opened is adding fuel to its run. Supported by these two big factors, Jaat is set to see a double-digit day on its first Sunday as the afternoon and night shows are expected to further see a boost in its crowd.

