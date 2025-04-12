Jaat Day 3 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s latest actioner nets Rs 9.50 crore; crosses Rs 25 cr mark

Jaat Day 3 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s latest action-packed outing, Jaat, picked up slightly today, almost registering a double-digit total for the first time since its Thursday, April 10 debut. After its Rs 9 crore launch day collection was followed by Rs 6.75 crore on Friday (Day 2), the film raked in Rs 9.50 crore today, taking its domestic total to a decent Rs 25.25 crore.

The weekend boost came just in time, likely powered by word of mouth and a partial Saturday holiday. By Sunday, the concluding day of its four-day weekend run, the film will look to cross the Rs 38 crore mark.

Jaat Day-Wise India Box Office Breakdown:

Day India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 25.25 crore

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, who makes his Hindi debut with this film, Jaat is a foolproof masala entertainer depicting high-voltage action drama rooted in the theme of rural resistance. The Bollywood star plays Baldev Singh, aka Jaat, a former army brigadier who finds himself in a coastal Andhra village fighting the grip of a ruthless criminal named Vardaraja Ranatunga. What starts as a chance encounter soon turns into a mission, as Jaat takes it upon himself to challenge the injustice head-on.

Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu round out the ensemble cast. Shot extensively across Hyderabad, Bapatala, Visakhapatnam, and other southern Indian locations, the movie blends scenic visuals with stylized action and dialogues that invite rowdy cheers from the crowd.

Jaat is a perfect watch for viewers looking for old-school action with a dash of emotional storytelling. Today’s bump indicates that the film is resonating with its core audience, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

With Sunday still ahead, as mentioned above, Jaat will hope to sustain the momentum. It would, in fact, hope to carry it through the week.

While it may not be shattering records or making headlines, Jaat is holding its ground and slowly building its box office muscle. Time will tell if Jaat could turn into a sleeper hit in the coming days. Catch it now in theaters near you.

