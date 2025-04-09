Jaat Box Office Update: What to expect from Sunny Deol-led action thriller's Day 1 performance?

Sunny Deol’s upcoming massive action entertainer Jaat is less than a day from its official release. The film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni as his Hindi debut under the production banner of Mythri Movie Makers. As this much-awaited Sunny Deol movie releases on 10 April, let’s see what to expect from the film’s box office collection on Day 1.

Jaat advance booking results

Sunny Deol, leading in Jaat, returns nearly 2 years after his earlier blockbuster film Gadar 2. His 2023 release was a major blockbuster, standing among the biggest box office grossers of the year. Additionally, it was the highest-grosser of Sunny Deol’s career as it became the second Bollywood movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

With so many records in his name, the trade expected a phenomenal response from the film during its pre-sales. As a major surprise, the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has shown unexpectedly low results in its booking. This could result from its pre-sales starting very late, right a day before the film’s release. Because the film faced several hurdles in its censorship stage, the makers had to make several changes to get its rating from A to U/A, which was fulfilled very recently.

According to the results of its final advance booking, the film has sold only 20K tickets in the country's top national chains. This is a not-so-good response, considering the last Sunny Deol film was an all-time blockbuster and the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.

On the positive side, the film can still bounce back even if its pre-sales are low. This possibility arises due to the massive fan following of Sunny Deol in tier 2 and tier 3 centers, which could show up as a boost during the spot bookings.

Jaat opening day net expectations

According to the current trend, Sunny Deol’s Jaat can collect around Rs 7 crore India net on its day 1. Though it may seem very low when talking about just the initial figures, it does not guarantee the film’s fate in its lifetime run. If Jaat, like a well-made mass action movie, turns out to be received positively by the audience and the critics, it has the chance to become a surprise box office hit.

