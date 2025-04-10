Jaat Day 1 Box Office Update: Where does actioner stand among highest opening films of Sunny Deol?

Jaat Day 1 Box Office Update: Sunny Deol’s latest pan-India action entertainer, Jaat, was released at the box office today. It is directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Maleneni as his Bollywood debut, featuring Randeep Hooda as the leading antagonist. As the film runs on its Day 1, the numbers are highly controlled by the spot bookings in tier 2 and 3 centers, which the leading Sunny Deol in a mass avatar caters to the most. This is also because its pre-sales began just one day before its release due to censorship issues.

Where does Jaat stand among the highest Sunny Deol day 1 grossers?

When we talk about Sunny Deol’s biggest openers, his films from over a decade ago rose into the top 5 list, probably due to the long streak of failures the actor had been facing. But the streak ended nearly two years ago with the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2, a sequel to the biggest blockbuster of his career, Gadar (2001).

Gadar 2 opened in theaters with huge hype. The crowd rushed towards the film to witness Sunny Deol as Tara Singh on the big screen after over 2 decades. This crazy hype for the mass entertainer helped drive its opening to Rs 40 crore India net, making for the highest opening for Sunny Deol.

Gadar 2 was driven by the massive legacy of the prequel from two decades ago, which is not the case with Jaat. Being an individual film with barely any huge pre-sales gross, Jaat can turn out to be the second-biggest day-one grosser of the actor’s career, if not the biggest.

As of now, the position of the second biggest opener of all time for Sunny Deol lies with his 2011 release Yamla Pagla Deewana, with an opening of Rs 7.75 crore India net. As Jaat enjoys mixed to positive reviews along with a decent crowd pulled in on Thursday, it has opened to Rs 9 crore India nett, leaving behind his earlier comedy film.

If Sunny Deol in Jaat succeeds in catering to the masses, it can get a good hold at the box office over its opening weekend, with word of mouth carrying it toward a successful verdict in its lifetime run.

