Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly India Gross Box Office: Comparing performance of Sunny Deol and Ajith Kumar's movies on 1st Monday

Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly India Gross Box Office Comparison: Jaat and Good Bad Ugly arrived in cinemas on the same day, i.e., April 10, 2025. It's a clash of Bollywood versus Tamil this time. Let's take a look at the comparison of Sunny Deol's Jaat and Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly based on their first Monday.

JAAT

Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, Jaat earned a gross collection of Rs 8.7 crore on Monday at the Indian box office. Also starring Randeep Hooda, the action thriller collected Rs 55.50 crore gross in five days in the nation.

GOOD BAD UGLY

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly stood at Rs 19 crore gross on the first Monday of its theatrical run. Also featuring Trisha Krishnan, Adhik Ravichandran's directorial stood at Rs 120 crore gross in the five days.

Movies 1st Monday India Gross Collections Jaat Rs 8.7 crore Good Bad Ugly Rs 19 crore

Jaat, which marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years, managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark within five days. On the other hand, Good Bad Ugly moved past the Rs 100 crore mark. The action comedy also achieved this feat in Tamil Nadu, becoming Ajith's fastest film.

This is to note that Jaat comes two years after Sunny Deol's all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2. Good Bad Ugly was released after Ajith's last release, Vidaamuyarchi, which turned out to be a flop.

Based on the above data, Good Bad Ugly is a frontrunner, and Jaat stands in the second position.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh in crucial roles. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly also features Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others.

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for these movies yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

