Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections Hindi 4 Weeks: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer collects an excellent Rs 267 crores in 29 days in India

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan did exceptionally in its fourth week, as it added roughly Rs 12.35 crore nett in Hindi. The 4 week cume stands at Rs 266.60 crore and it should most likely end its run collecting Rs 273-275 crore. The collections of Kalki 2898 AD so far have come without any sort of offers or incentives and that makes the collections look great.

Kalki 2898 AD, despite new box office rivals every week, has held its fortress. It faces its biggest competition in week 5, with new releases Deadpool And Wolverine and Raayan flooding the marketplace. Since it is a well received holdover release, the trajectory should not be hit very adversely, despite the reduction in shows. The movie has collected around Rs 956 crores at the worldwide box office and will settle for a final total of around Rs 975 crore. Of the Rs 975 crore, around Rs 725 crore will be from India alone.

Kalki 2898 AD, Against All Odds, Not Just Breaks Even But Ensures Reasonable Profits For Its Makers

The budget of Kalki 2898 AD was being analysed a lot before release. It also initially felt that the movie would find it really difficult to breakeven. Against all odds, the big budget sci-fi adventure has recouped all its investments and is also profitable for its makers. With Kalki being an established IP, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming Kalki movies do at the box office.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 156.25 crore Week 2 Rs 67 crore Week 3 Rs 31 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.55 crore 4th Saturday Rs 3 crore 4th Sunday Rs 4 crore 4th Monday Rs 95 lakh 4th Tuesday Rs 1.05 crore 4th Wednesday Rs 1 crore 4th Thursday Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 266.60 crore

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

