Kalki 2898 AD box office collections: Prabhas, Deepika film Scores 100Cr Plus First Day in India
The Prabhas led epic Kalki 2898 AD amassed an estimated Rs. 103 crore on its first day in the domestic market, making it only the fourth time that a film has hit the century mark.
Kalki 2898 AD had a sensational opening at the Indian box office. The Prabhas led epic raked in an estimated Rs. 103 crore on its first day in the domestic market, making it only the fourth time that a film has hit the century mark. The four films before Kalki to do so were Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF Chapter 2.
The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:
|Area
|Share (in Rs.)
|Gross (in Rs.)
|AP/TS
|38.50 Cr.
|57.50 Cr.
|Nizam
|16.50 Cr.
|26.25 Cr.
|Ceeded
|5.10 Cr.
|7.00 Cr.
|Andhra
|16.90 Cr.
|24.25 Cr.
|Karnataka
|5.50 Cr.
|10.25 Cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|2.25 Cr.
|5.00 Cr.
|Kerala
|1.25 Cr.
|3.00 Cr.
|North India
|12.00 Cr.
|27.00 Cr.
|INDIA
|59.50 Cr.
|102.75 Cr.
Refresh for more...