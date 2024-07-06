Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Hindi Day 10: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan movie netts a phenomenal 17.50 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan almost doubled in its collections in Hindi on 2nd Saturday in India as it collected Rs 17.50 crore. Kalki 2898 AD has amassed Rs 184 crore in 10 days and will be crossing the Rs 200 crore nett India mark on Sunday. Not only will it cross Rs 200 crore but it will also emerge as the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 in India in Hindi, going past Fighter.

Kalki 2898 AD Doubled Up On 2nd Saturday; Will Become Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2024 In Hindi On 2nd Sunday, Surpassing Fighter

Kalki 2898 AD may also go past Fighter's worldwide numbers in Hindi, major thanks to how well it is doing in India. The journey towards the Rs 300 crore mark begins but it will be quite difficult with Sarfira and Hindustani 2 releasing in less than a weeks time. The fair value Hindi collections of the movie are 10-12 percent higher because it is getting hardly any collections from the south since the audiences are preferring to watch it in their own regional language and not Hindi.

Kalki 2898 AD Crosses Rs 700 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office On Day 10

The worldwide collections of Kalki 2898 AD crossed the Rs 700 crore gross worldwide mark on day 10 and a lifetime total of over Rs 900 crore is locked. It initially felt that Kalki 2898 AD would not breakeven due to its high budget but with its strong theatrical performance globally, it will ensure decent profits to its makers. The second part can explode at the box office if it lives up to the expectations generated by the first part for the second part.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13 crore 7 Rs 11.25 crore 8 Rs 10 crore 9 Rs 9.25 crore 10 Rs 17.50 crore Total Rs 184 crore in 10 days in India in Hindi

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

Kalki 2898 AD plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet?

