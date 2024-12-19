Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 14 Box Office: Allu Arjun led mass-entertainer nets a phenomenal Rs 15 crore on 2nd Wednesday
The Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned Rs 15 crore on second Wednesday of its release. It has crossed Rs 550 crore in total.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling the box office with its strong wave since its release. The mass action drama is a crowd-puller, even in Hindi markets. Hindi-speaking audience is flocking in theaters to watch how Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj navigates his smuggling business in the follow-up story.
Pushpa 2 Continues To Shine In Hindi; Collects Rs 15 Crore On Second Wednesday
Pushpa 2 has continued to rake in good money in Hindi language. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer crossed Rs 550 crore at the Hindi box office on Day 14. A day after earning Rs 16 crore, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) fetched Rs 15 crore on second Wednesday, bringing its cume net collection to Rs 557 crore.
Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Hindi Has Earned So Far
|Week/Days
|Net Collections (Hindi)
|First Week
|Rs 391.5 crore
|Second Weekend
|Rs 115.5 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 19 crore
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 16 crore
|Second Wednesday
|Rs 15 crore
|Total
|Rs 557 crore
Pushpa 2's Box Office Performance In India
Pushpa 2 has been a frontrunner since its release with no major competition. It has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the Indian box office. Its rival, Miss You hasn't been able to affect its performance. Siddharth-starrer had a poor opening of Rs 50 lakh including Tamil and Telugu versions on December 13.
Pushpa 2 vs Vanvaas vs Baby John In Hindi Markets
Speaking of its Hindi version, Pushpa 2 will run parallel to Vanvaas at the box office starting tomorrow. Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's upcoming film is expected to open at Rs 1 crore on December 20. It has no hype to pull crowd to theaters. So, the Pushpa sequel can easily touch Rs 600 crore by the third weekend in Hindi markets.
Pushpa 2 will face a real competition with Varun Dhawan's Baby John which arrives in cinemas on December 25. The festival holidays of Christmas and New Year would play a great role at the box office next week.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 13 Box Office: Allu Arjun's biggie holds the fort with Rs 16 crore on 2nd Tuesday