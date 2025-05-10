Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's courtroom drama nets Rs 90 lakh

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Kesari Chapter 2, which will complete a month of its release soon, is heading towards its farewell day. The legal drama is headlined by Akshay Kumar alongside Ananya Panday and R Madhavan who play crucial roles. The Kesari sequel is centered around C Sankaran Nair's journey of uncovering the truths of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2 is maintaining a steady hold at low levels these days. The courtroom drama has earned Rs 90 lakh net business on the second Saturday at the box office. The jump comes a day after the Kesari sequel fetched Rs 60 lakh net business.

Kesari 2, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, collected Rs 45 crore net in the first week of its release. In the second week, the earnings of the legal drama stood at Rs 27.75 crore. The holdover release then minted Rs 8.75 crore net in the third week.

The cumulative collection of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's movie stands at Rs 83 crore in 23 days.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 8.75 crore Day 22 Rs 60 lakh Day 23 Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 83 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 was among the current runners at the box office that was affected by the national matters. The situation has now been sorted out. Also featuring R Madhavan, the Kesari sequel will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

In Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are cast as Dilreet Gill and Advocate Neville McKinley, respectively.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

