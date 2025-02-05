Loveyapa Advance Booking Update: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's movie sells 1,000 tickets in top chains 24 hrs before release day

Loveyapa, marking the theatrical debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is all set to hit the cinemas very soon. The romantic drama has recorded slow advance bookings so far.

Loveyapa sells 1,000 tickets for opening day in top national chains

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa sold around 1,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day. The response has so far been very weak. Though the movie is priced consciously at just Rs 99 and Rs 150 in most properties for Day 1, the initial rush among the audience is missing.

Loveyapa will take a slow start at the box office. It needs good word-of-mouth in order to pick up well over the weekend and put up a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

Loveyapa targets a slow start; A safe bet in cinemas

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer is likely to open in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore. This is a dismal start for a movie that marks the theatrical debut of two prominent Bollywood star kids. For the unversed, Junaid is the elder son of Aamir Khan, while Khushi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

However, the makers have already bagged a good non-theatrical deal, which makes it a safe bet for cinemas. Whatever Loveyapa collects at the box office will make it a profitable venture. Nevertheless, the box office verdict solely depends on its theatrical performance. The film will need to fare well in order to secure a successful verdict at the box office.

Loveyapa faces tough competition

Loveyapa will face tough competition from Badass Ravi Kumar along with multiple re-releases, including Padmaavat, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Interstellar. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

