Kudumbasthan Tamil Nadu Box Office Update: Manikandan's movie targets glorious Rs 20 crore finish after triumphant 2nd weekend

Tamil film Kudumbasthan starring K Manikandan in the lead role along with Saanve Megghana and Guru Somasundaram has wrapped its second weekend with flying colors.

Kudumbasthan records a solid 2nd weekend; targets Rs 20 crore finish

After packing a solid punch of Rs 12 crore in its opening week, Kudumbasthan witnessed another triumphant weekend at the box office. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the comedy-drama fetched around Rs 6 crore in the second weekend. The total cume of Kudumbasthan currently stands in the range of Rs 17.50 crore to Rs 18 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The Manikandan starrer will keep attracting the audience for this week until the arrival of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi on February 6th. It is expected to wrap its theatrical run around Rs 20 crore gross in its home state.

For the unversed, the movie has already bagged a Super-Hit verdict. In addition, it also became the highest-grossing movie of Manikandan's career.

Kudumbasthan emerges 2nd success of 2025 for Tamil cinema

Kudumbasthan is now the second successful venture of 2025 for Tamil cinema, after Vishal and Sundar C's Madha Gaja Raja. Interestingly, both the movies are comedy entertainers. Their success is a clear indication that the audience is craving for good comedy entertainers which could be a perfect escape route from daily life chaos.

The next bet is on Vidaamuyarchi which is expected to blow the box office with its excellent trends. The Ajith Kumar starrer is recording a phenomenal advance booking in the state.

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

Kudumbasthan is playing in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.