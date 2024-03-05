Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 4: Kiran Rao's directorial faces the heat on 1st Monday; Netts Rs 50 lakhs

Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan and Nitanshi Goel among others, faced the heat at the box office as it netted around Rs 50 lakhs on day 4. In terms of the hold percentage, the drop of Laapataa Ladies from Friday is just around 30 percent but we are talking about a Rs 70 lakh opening day, which means the movie had to ideally register a higher than Friday number on Monday to put some sort of a show.

Laapataa Ladies could have been in a much better position had it not been awaiting stiff competition next week, like it has this time around, with the release of Shaitaan. Shaitaan has its prospective audience quite excited already with a power-packed trailer. Clubbed with the fact that other holdover releases are having much better occupancies, the Kiran Rao directorial will find it difficult to sustain as well as it would have liked, after the first week.

Laapataa Ladies has the merits but it has not been lapped on by the theatre going audience. There can be numerous reasons for the same, from lack of front-footed promotions to the fact that it does not offer a 'spectacle' that the audience these days really look for, when they plan to watch a film in a theatre. Regardless of what the reason is, the movie did deserve a better theatrical reception.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Laapata Ladies Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 0.70 crores 2 Rs 1.30 crores 3 Rs 1.75 crores 4 Rs 0.50 crores Total Rs 4.25 crores in 4 days in India

Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) are newly married. The couple boards a crowded train to Mukhi, the village in which Deepak and his family live. Phool accidentally gets replaced by another newly-wed on the same train while getting down at the station late in the night, the primary reason being Deepak's inability to recognise his wife whose face is covered by a red veil. After returning home, Deepak realises that the woman he has come along with is not his wife Phool but actually a lady who introduces herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Ranta).

The story of Laapataa Ladies that follows, shows how this chance happening turns Phool into an independent and self-reliant woman, helps 'Pushpa Rani' find her calling and makes the patriarchal society reflect on all that's wrong in the way that it functions.

Laapataa Ladies now plays at a theatre near you, since the 1st of March, 2024. The tickets for the film can be purchased online or from the box office outside the theatres.

