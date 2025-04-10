Mad Square Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Tollywood's rib-tickling blockbuster to end its run at smashing Rs 66 crore

Mad Square Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: The recent Telugu blockbuster Mad Square released on 28 March, a weekend before Eid. It is a sequel to the 2023 coming-of-age comedy film Mad which was a huge success without any popular faces in the star cast. Mad Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, and Priyanka Jawalkar in the leading cast. Just like its prequel, this film is set to end its run as a huge box-office blockbuster.

The blockbuster box office run of Mad Square

The much-hyped Mad sequel has been justifying its hype right from Day 1 of its theatrical release. This Narne Nithin starrer opened with Rs 16 crore worldwide gross on its day 1, benefitting from its hype as well as its franchise. This opening made it a box office biggie as at the same time, Mohanlal’s blockbuster L2: Empuraan was released in theaters. The film also faced a clash against the Nithiin starrer Robinhood, which was later completely overshadowed at the box office.

With its fast and extraordinary trending at the box office, Mad Square achieved break-even numbers on the day 6 of its run with Rs 54.50 crores worldwide. Moving on with the same trend, Mad Square is now looking to end its box office run near a lifetime gross of Rs 66 crore, much higher than the lifetime gross of its prequel Mad.

The Mad Square sequel

With the massive success of Mad Square, producer Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments has put another sequel for the Mad franchise under development. The film is titled Mad Cube. The franchise is set to move forward with Kalyan Shankar returning as the director along with the complete original cast in the film.

Just like the current two films, if the third part also achieves positive word-of-mouth from the audience, it can add even bigger achievements to this young-age comedy franchise. If Mad Cube faces an even bigger success, it will surely make the franchise one of the best comedy film series of Tollywood of all time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

