Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan starrer continues with downward trajectory, collects Rs 4 crore on Day 5

Sivakarthikeyan's latest outing, Madharaasi, is performing decently at the box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial continued to record a downward trajectory with each passing day in Tamil Nadu.

Released on September 5, 2025, the Tamil action movie debuted with Rs 12.30 crore on its opening day. It further witnessed a drop and collected Rs 11 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 10.45 crore on the third day. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 33.75 crore gross, which is a decent figure to say the least.

Madharaasi fetches Rs 4 crore on Tuesday, needs better trends ahead

Co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, Madharaasi registered massive drops on the weekdays. It collected Rs 4.90 crore on the first Monday. Estimates suggest that the Sivakarthikeyan's action movie added just Rs 4 crore to the tally, taking the total 5-day cume to Rs 42.65 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The way Madharaasi is performing, it is heading towards an unfortunate end. It needs to show strong trends ahead in order to reach a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run. The AR Murugadoss directorial met with average word-of-mouth, which turned out to be a major roadblock for its box office performance.

Day-wise box office collections of Madharaasi is as follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Box Office 1 Rs 12.30 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 10.45 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 42.65 crore gross

Madharaasi in cinemas

Madharaasi is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

