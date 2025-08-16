Mahavatar Narsimha 4th Friday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's movie grows by a mind-numbing 300 plus percent on Independence holiday; Nets Rs 5.50 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films, continued its carnage on 4th Friday, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. Despite playing in less screens due to two new films - War 2 and Coolie, the movie continued to attract audiences. It shall get more screens from Monday, and it won't be surprising if the 4th Monday collections are higher than the 3rd Thursday.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Adds Rs 5.50 Crore On 4th Friday; Continues Its Rampage Run

After a strong third Thursday where the devotional movie collected Rs 1.75 crore net, it observed an over 300 percent growth to collect Rs 5.50 crore net. Now the movie stands at Rs 133.50 crore net, and it will definitely cross the Rs 200 crore net mark for the Hindi version, in its lifetime. To note, the fourth Friday collections of Mahavatar Narsimha are four times of what it did on its opening day.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 133.50 crore in 22 days

The collections exclude 3D Handing charges

Mahavatar Narsimha Shows Potential Of The Anime Genre In India

With Mahavatar Narsimha, a big market has opened for animated movies in India. Indians always saw animated movies as cartoon films and didn't give those kind of films, much theatrical support. Now that animated movies are going mainstream, one would hope that more production houses plan on making such films. Hombale have already announced their slate of Mahavatar Cinematic Universe movies that will release every two years. Given the thunderous response of Mahavatar Narsimha, it is being hoped that the other movies of the universe will also become just as big theatrically.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

