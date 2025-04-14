Marana Mass Extended First Weekend Kerala Box Office: Basil Joseph's movie trends well after low start

Basil Joseph, the director-turned-actor, has quietly delivered a sleeper hit in Kerala with his new black comedy Marana Mass. Directed by debutant Sivaprasad and produced by Tovino Thomas, the film had a relatively low-profile release but has managed to trend well during its extended opening weekend, despite tough competition.

Releasing alongside big Malayalam films like Mammootty’s action thriller Bazooka and the sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Premalu hero Naslen K. Gafoor, Marana Mass didn’t boast massive pre-release hype. But with strong word-of-mouth and a loyal fanbase for Basil, the movie pulled in consistently growing numbers across the weekend.

Here’s how Marana Mass performed in Kerala:

Day-Wise Collections Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore (Expected) Total Rs 5.9 crore

With an estimated Rs 6.9 crore collected in five days, the film is expected to end its first-week run with Rs 10–15 crore in Kerala, which is impressive for a black comedy without major commercial elements.

Basil Joseph has been making waves in Malayalam cinema lately. After his huge hit as the director of Minnal Murali, he’s found a second calling as an actor. 2024 has been a big year for him, with eight films already under his belt. His role in Marana Mass, where he plays Luke, is just another example of his range, and fans are loving it.

Not every film has been a hit, though. Pravinkoodu Shappu didn’t quite work out, but then Ponman came along and reminded everyone just how good Basil is in the right role. Now, with Marana Mass showing promise and Parasakthi on the way, he’s on a roll. What’s really exciting is how versatile he is as he moves between genres like action, drama, and comedy without breaking a sweat. Whether he’s in front of the camera or behind it, Basil keeps things interesting. Marana Mass is just the latest chapter in what’s shaping up to be a very promising career.

