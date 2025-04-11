Pravinkoodu Shappu Ending Explained: Who was the real culprit in Basil Joseph-led Malayalam comedy murder mystery?

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the film.

Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, hit the big screens on January 16, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on SonyLIV starting April 11, 2025.

The story revolves around the murder of “Komban” Babu, the owner of a toddy shop, who is found hanging at his workplace. With 11 prime suspects present at the scene, the film follows newly transferred police officer SI Santhosh CJ as he investigates the case and uncovers the true culprit.

The investigation kicks off with SI Santhosh CJ interrogating everyone connected to the victim. After the initial round of questioning, he suspects Kannan—an ex-magician and the current waiter at the toddy shop—to be the killer.

However, as the probe deepens, more suspects begin to surface, and the officer even finds himself developing a growing affinity toward Kannan’s wife, Merinda.

Amid a series of twists and turns, the non-linear narrative—blending mystery with dark humor—ultimately reveals that the murder was not the act of a single individual, but a joint effort.

Despite multiple attempts to divert the investigation, it is eventually uncovered that Kannan was the mastermind behind the crime, while the actual act was carried out by his wife, Merinda.

Using an elaborate setup reminiscent of a magic trick, the husband-wife duo orchestrates the murder of the toddy shop owner. Driven by revenge for a personal tragedy—the miscarriage they blame on the victim—they carefully stage their act, pretending to be a couple in conflict to divert suspicion.

Their ruse proves effective until things spiral out of control. In a desperate bid to escape justice, Kannan pretends to attack his wife, forcing SI Santhosh to intervene by shooting Merinda in the stomach.

The next day, as Merinda lies bedridden, the officer visits her and reveals the shocking twist: while the murder plot was devised by Kannan, the real killer is still out there—and he’s determined to find them.

When Merinda, in a cocky tone, challenges the officer to find the real culprit, Santhosh grabs her hand firmly and bursts into loud, unsettling laughter—leaving her stunned and uneasy.

See the trailer here:

Apart from Basil Joseph in the lead, the film also features notable performances by Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others in key roles.

