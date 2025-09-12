Mirai Review: Teja Sajja's final showdown with Manchu Manoj's Black Sword is a climax that delivers on all fronts

Mirai is a fantasy action adventure movie starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features actors like Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, and many more in key roles.

If you’re planning to watch the fantasy flick in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review you should check out.

The Plot

Mirai’s story is set in a mythological-futuristic universe. The film follows a young warrior named Vedaa who is tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity.

As Vedaa is drawn into the adventure, he encounters the immortal sage Agastya and the descendants of Sampati, who are safeguarding Dharma from the evil forces.

However, his journey takes a grim turn when Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword, is in search of the holy scriptures. Whether Vedaa manages to save the world in time and become the savior it needs is the central narrative of the movie.

The Good

Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure that is infused with elements of mythology.

With a brilliant blend of mysticism and superhero themes, the film stands out thanks to its carefully packaged tone and emotional core.

The Teja Sajja starrer is a visual spectacle with a strong emphasis on VFX. The movie deserves special praise for its characterizations, making us root for the classic Good Vs Evil. With impressive performances by both Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, the film offers a unique perspective on the superhero genre, infused with mystical mythology.

Additionally, the filmmakers weave the backstory into historical elements, which paves the way for an intriguing narrative.

From a technical standpoint, Mirai delivers absolutely stunning visuals. The high-octane action, featuring fast-paced chase sequences, samurai sword battles, and even Kung Fu-like combat, showcases an uncompromising commitment to craftsmanship.

While some scenes may remind viewers of Marvel movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange, Mirai offers fresh storytelling with its execution. In this regard, Karthik Gattamneni succeeds in staying true to the film’s original version.

With visuals crafted by Karthik himself and exhilarating background scores by Gowra Hari, the film offers a rich sensory experience. The editing is solid, even when the writing falters.

The Bad

While Mirai had the potential to become extraordinary, it unfortunately took a downturn after the interval. The second half of the fantasy actioner struggled to maintain momentum, leading to a noticeable drag until the climax.

One of the most frustrating aspects is the overuse of comedic gags. Despite an engaging storyline, the film is bogged down by the humour and doesn’t contribute meaningfully to the narrative or tone.

Additionally, as more films delve into mythology-inspired storytelling, the integration of such elements into a movie starts to feel saturated and repetitive.

The Performances

Teja Sajja delivers one of his best performances to date. After the success of HanuMan, he confidently shoulders such a larger-than-life role. However, what makes it impressive is the actor’s avoidance of conventional commercial tropes like romantic subplots, elaborate dance numbers, or dramatic monologues.

Moreover, Manchu Manoj shines brilliantly as the main antagonist, Black Sword. The actor embodies the villainous core to his best, delivering a performance that will be remembered.

While Ritika Nayak provides a refreshing look into a female lead’s characterization, Shriya Saran, with her emotional performance, connects well with everyone. Additionally, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu, with their limited time, leave a mark.

Watch the trailer of Mirai:

The Verdict

Mirai is a visual spectacle that ambitiously balances the worlds of fantasy and mythology on a grand scale. While the writing falters at times, it manages to entertain and leaves room for an exciting sequel.

Despite its flaws, Mirai remains an engaging cinematic experience that’s worth watching on the big screen.

