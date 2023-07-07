Mission Oppenheimer Advance Booking: Tom Cruise & Christopher Nolan Ready for Impossible Reckoning in India

Things are heating up for the return of Tom Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt in the new Mission Impossible film titled Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The advances for this epic action-packed thriller opened on July 1 and the Box Office response so far has been encouraging. As of Friday, at 3.30 pm, Mission Impossible 7 has sold approximately 28,000 tickets in the three national chains for the opening day, with the weekend sales extending to 62,000 tickets. The final advance for the opening day is expected to be in the north of 1.10 lakh tickets.

Mission Impossible ready to be Tom Cruise’s biggest opener in India

The bookings are evenly divided through the weekend though the best sales have come for the opening day i.e., Wednesday, and the fourth day i.e., Saturday. The international reviews are supremely positive, and the ticket sales are expected to see a big spike over the coming 3 days and clock one of the highest advances for a film in the post-pandemic times. The previous Mission Impossible film opened around Rs 9.50 crore and there must be growth over the last film. A start of Rs 12 to 14 crore will be considered a very good opening. The film will target to emerge the biggest opener for Tom Cruise in India.

Ideally, a Friday release would have pushed the opening day biz of Mission Impossible in the North of Rs 15 crore, but a mid-week non-holiday release will keep the film away from attaining the tag of being an excellent opening. The bookings being strong for Saturday already indicates a big spike in collections of the film through the extended weekend and a positive word of mouth might result in the film becoming the first in franchise to hit a century at the box office.

Oppenheimer gears up to be Nolan’s biggest in India

The Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer has taken an excellent start in advance bookings in the IMAX properties as the tickets are selling like hot cupcakes across the IMAX properties. The film has sold approximately 14,000 tickets in the three national chains for the opening day alone, and the weekend sales in the three chains extend to 31,000 tickets. These are merely for the IMAX version as the routine 2D format across the country is yet to open for bookings.

The initial response is a result of a cult following that director Christopher Nolan has in India and the initial flow of sales was even better than Mission Impossible on the IMAX format. Oppenheimer isn’t a franchise film, nor does it fall in the run-of-the-mill commercial cinema, and yet to attain such bookings in India for a biopic of a theoretical physicist is a sign of sheer fan following in the premium section of the audience. The ticket sales would have been even better, but the advance booking was halted recently due to some conflicts taking the censor certificate.

Oppenheimer will target to take the biggest opening for director Christopher Nolan upon its release on July 21. The final sales of Oppenheimer too are expected to be very good in the range of 75,000 for the opening day alone. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will be tracking the box office of these two Hollywood films in the coming two weeks.