Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Venky starrer victory march continues after holidays
Sankranthiki Vasthunam is now locked to overtake Waltair Veeraya and has set its eyes on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for becoming the highest-grossing Sankranti release in APTS.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam continues its victory march at the Telugu box office even after the holiday period, delivering phenomenal numbers on working days. The film grossed an outstanding Rs. 10.25 crore on Monday in the Telugu states and followed it with Rs. 8 crore on Tuesday. Nationally, the film has amassed over Rs. 140 crore in eight days of release.
The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Sankrantiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Tuesday
|Rs. 21.25 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 20.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 19.50 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 17.75 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 19.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 22.25 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 10.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 140.25 cr.
There is still probably some holiday spillover in the northern districts of Coastal Andhra, Vizag and East Godavari, where collections remain elevated. The eighth-day numbers in these regions were nearly double those of Pushpa 2 and on par with RRR. The film has shattered first-week records in several centres across these districts, surpassing the likes of RRR, Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2, further highlighting the immense box office potential of the Sankranti period in this belt.
The rest of the twin states have come out of holidays completely but are still recording excellent numbers. The eight-day total in APTS stands at Rs. 129 crore approx, it is now locked to overtake Waltair Veeraya (Rs. 172 crore) and has set its eyes on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Rs. 196 crore) for becoming the highest-grossing Sankranti release in APTS.
The Territorial Breakdown for Sankrantiki Vasthunam in India is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 129.00 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 42.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 18.75 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 67.75 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 140.25 cr.
