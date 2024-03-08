Shaitaan Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn headlined supernatural-thriller sells 80000 tickets in top chains

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others closed its advance bookings by selling around 80000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. The bookings are good for the kind of film that it is and the advances, clubbed with the Mahashivratri holiday, sets Shaitaan for a solid opening day from which it can build upon.

Shaitaan Sets Itself For A Good Opening Day By Selling 80000 Tickets In Top National Chains In Advance

Shaitaan's bookings are nice not just in top national chains but also other national chains and non-national chains. An opening of around Rs 12-13 crores and a weekend of around Rs 45 crores for the Ajay Devgn starrer will set the movie up very well to emerge a hit theatrical venture. We are talking about a controlled budgeted film shot in 40 days, whose producers have already booked a table profit.

Why Are Films Like Shaitaan Important?

Films like Shaitaan are the bread and butter for Indian exhibitors since they are quick to make and keep the theatre-going habit of the audience intact. The weeks before Eid are dull for the box office and if Shaitaan can put up a total in the range of Rs 120 crores domestically, it will be a pleasing result.

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Jaanvi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is? Watch the film to find that out.

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you, from today, that is the 8th of March, 2024. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing platforms or from the box office outside theatres.

