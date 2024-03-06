Shaitaan Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn starrer Run Time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After the historic success of the Drishyam Franchise, Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat are reuniting on the Vikas Bahl-directed supernatural thriller, Shaitaan. The film created the right noise with its pre-release assets like the teaser and trailer, as well as the casting of R Madhavan as the villain alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyothika, which got the momentum rolling in its favor. Shaitaan is all set to release on March 8, 2024 and the film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Shaitaan targets a good opening at the box office in India

The film will see a wide release in India as the estimated count is in the range of 3000 screens (2000+ cinema halls), with showcasing distributed across multiplexes and single screens. The genre has given the producers the wings to go a little wide in the mass belts as horror films often get patronage from the single-screen audience too. The advance bookings for Shaitaan opened on Sunday and the response has been good.

As on Wednesday at 12-noon, Shaitaan has sold 22,500 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film will be looking at a final advance booking in the vicinity of 70,000 tickets. The film is getting a response in pre-sales at non-national chains like MovieMax, Miraj, and Rajhans too, and this is the first indication for the film to fetch a good response from a walk-in audience on Friday. The pre-sales of Shaitaan is expected to be higher than post-pandemic films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (56,000 tickets), Vikram Vedha (60,000 tickets), and Laal Singh Chaddha (63,000 tickets), more in the range of multiplex films Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (73,000 tickets) and OMG 2 (72,000 tickets).

Ajay Devgn boosts the prospects of horror genre with Shaitaan

To put things in perspective, Ajay Devgn’s last year’s Maha Shiv Ratri release, Bholaa had sold 36,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains and Shaitaan will be looking to double the number by Thursday night. Talking of opening day, Shaitaan will be targeting a double-digit opening on Friday, which could push itself towards the Rs 12 – 13 crore mark too with strong walk-ins if the reports are positive.

It’s a good start for a film that’s made on a limited budget and just a basic trend from this opening will take the film past the finish line to emerge as a hit venture by entering the Rs 100 crore club. There wasn’t much expected of Shaitaan but the trailer changed the vibe around the film creating excitement and curiosity among the audiences. The film will benefit from the Maha Shiv Ratri holiday in the mass belts, whereas metros like Mumbai and Delhi have an audience for the horror genre. It has been a while since a major film star did a horror film and the Ajay Devgn factor is also pushing the numbers to go beyond what has generally happened with horror films in the last few years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

