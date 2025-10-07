Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film records big drop, collects Rs 3 crore on first Monday

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded a significant drop of 67 percent on its first Monday over its opening day, adding an estimated Rs 3 crore net at the Indian box office. Interestingly, this figure came despite the Buy-One-Get-One offer, which is a significant concern. Had there been no offer, the movie would have crashed today. The total cumulative revenue of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari reached Rs 33.75 crore, with its biggest day coming on Day 1 itself, which was Rs 9.25 crore.

Such a heavy drop was expected, given its low opening weekend, when the movie failed to record the much-needed jumps on Saturday and Sunday. However, there was some hope of a decent figure considering the offer. It won't be wrong to say that the box office fate of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is sealed now. The only saving grace for the film is that it has a good free run until the release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, as there is no significant release in between. However, its biggest rival is Kantara: Chapter 1, which is currently the audience's priority.

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film should aim for a good jump tomorrow, because of the discounted Tuesday. Furthermore, it is likely to gross around Rs 37 crore to Rs 39 crore in its opening week. Looking at its trends and average talk among the audience, the movie is expected to cross its entire theatrical run around the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are as follows:

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 9.25 crore 2 Rs 5.00 crore 3 Rs 7.50 crore 4 Rs 8.00 crore 5 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 33.75 crore net (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

