Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening Day Hindi net box office of Kantara: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thamma and more

September ended on a decent note, and it’s time to look for October 2025 releases. Interestingly, the festive month has multiple exciting releases which are expected to keep the audience lured to the cinemas. Here's a look at the opening day net Hindi box office predictions of Kantara: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Kantara: Chapter 1 eyes for Rs 15 crore plus start, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari targets Rs 11 crore opening

The Gandhi Jayanti weekend is all set to witness a colossal clash between Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Given the holiday release and a good buzz among the audience, Kantara: Chapter 1 is targeting an opening in the range of Rs 15 crore to 17 crore net in Hindi. The Dharma Productions venture is likely to open on a decent note of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore.

The fate of both releases will depend on their audience reception. Let's see which one of them fares better.

Thamma eyes Rs 20 crore start, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat expects to surprise

The trailer of Thamma has been received well by the audience. Coming from the Horror-comedy universe, the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer has the potential to record a good opening in the range of Rs 17 crore to Rs 20 crore net.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is expected to be a surprise package at the box office. Its promos and the first song have generated a good buzz among the audience. Since musical romantic drama is a flavor of the season, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has a good potential to clock an opening in the vicinity of Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore.

Both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are clashing at the box office on the post-Diwali day, October 21.

Day 1 box office prediction of Indian movies in Hindi:

Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction October 1 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Rs 10.00 - Rs 12.00 crore October 1 Kantara Chapter 1 Rs 15.00 - Rs 17.00 crore October 21 Thamma Rs 17.00 - Rs 20.00 crore October 21 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 8.00 - Rs 12.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

