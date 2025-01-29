Superman Director James Gunn Declines CGI Claims on David Corenswet's Face in The Film's Teaser; Says Flying Shot is 'Real'

James Gunn directed the highly-anticipated Superman film, which also marked David Corenswet's debut as the titular DC superhero. However, the excitement subsided when Corenswet's face appeared odd in one of the film's teaser trailer, sparking criticism. Fans criticized the makers for using too much CGI and ruining the iconic flying shot.

On January 27, Gunn took to Instagram threads to address the criticism and clarify the use of artificial effects. "There is absolutely zero CGI in his face," he wrote. The filmmaker explained that people's faces can appear different based on the size of the lens used to film that shot.

"The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David," Gunn clarified. The upcoming reboot stars Corenswet as Clark Kent Superman and Nicholas Hoult as one of the most controversial and powerful DC villains, Lex Luthor.

Rachel Brosnahan will portray Clark Kent's love interest, Lois Lane. Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern round off the cast. At a December preview event for Superman's first trailer release, Gunn spoke to People magazine about the casting process.

He recalled receiving Corenswet and Brosnahan's audition tapes on the first day of the cast hunt. Although Gunn was initially nervous about casting, he was easily convinced to cast Corenswet after watching his tape. "After the first day, I was like, 'Oh, I think that guy's pretty good,'" he recalled.

In 2023, the actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly that playing Superman was his biggest acting goal. He further teased that despite loving Henry Cavil's dark and gritty portrayal of the titular character, he wanted to play the character as a little more "bright and optimistic" person.

Although the film is not based on the origin story of Clark Kent, it gives a better glimpse into his early life as a reporter with the newspaper The Daily Planet.

Superman will hit the theaters on July 11.