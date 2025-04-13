Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office 3 Days: Ajith Kumar’s latest release smashes Rs 100 crore mark; grosses Rs 115 crore globally

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has taken the box office by storm. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran turned out to be a big win for the makers. The Tamil language movie became the fastest entrant into the Rs 100 club for Ajith Kumar in his entire career.

Good Bad Ugly storms past Rs 100 crore mark; grosses Rs 36 crore on Day 3

Bankrolled by Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly kickstarted its box office splash by collecting Rs 51 crore on Day 1. It later collected Rs 27.50 crore on a working day on Day 2. As per estimates, the mass actioner continues its strong run and raked over Rs 36.50 crore on Day 3, storming past the Rs 100 crore mark.

With such a superlative box office trend, the movie emerged as the fastest Ajith Kumar movie to enter this coveted club. The total box office collection of Good Bad Ugly now stands at Rs 115 crore gross globally.

The movie will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks as there is no significant release in Tamil cinema til the arrival of Suriya’s Retro on May 1st. It will be interesting to see how the Ajith Kumar starrer performs over the weekend and then on the weekdays.

Day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly are as follows:

Day Gross Worldwide 1 Rs 51 crore 2 Rs 27.50 crore 3 Rs 36.50 crore Total Rs 115 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

