Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya surpasses Haider to become Shahid Kapoor's 5th highest-grosser

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya started slowly at the box office but solidified itself with good word of mouth. The film showed decent jumps on Saturday and Sunday and stayed steady on the weekdays to record a healthy first week of 42.80 crore. Another 14 crore in the second weekend have taken the 10-day total to 56.80 crore.

Now, there's still a lot of work the film has to do to emerge as a hit, but it's managed to make a place among the Top 5 grossers of Shahid's career.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya becomes Shahid Kapoor's 5th highest-grosser

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has done a business of 56.80 crore in 10 days, thus surpassing the lifetime business of his film Haider, which was Shahid Kapoor's career's 5th highest grosser earlier. The Vishal Bhardwaj film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, did a business of 49.19 cr back in 2014. With this, TBMAUJ has now become the 5th highest-grosser of Shahid's career.

Let's have a look at the business of Shahid's Top 5 grossers:

5) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - 56.80 cr

4) Udta Punjab - 58.14 cr

3) R...Rajkumar - 65.99 cr

Advertisement

2) Kabir Singh - 276.34 cr

1) Padmaavat - 282.28 cr

Will TBMAUJ make it in Shahid Kapoor's Top 3 grossers?

The next aim for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is to make it in the Top 3 grossers of Shahid. For that, it has to cross the lifetime business of R...Rajkumar, i.e., 65.99 crore. Going by the trend of the film so far, it won't be difficult for the film to do that.

TBAMUJ hits a century worldwide

Meanwhile, the film has done well internationally, too, as the total collections stand at $3.75 million post the second weekend. The worldwide gross collections of the film are over the 100 crore mark now, and the lifetime number seems to be heading towards Rs 130 crore gross.

Shahid Kapoor gives a surprise visit to fans in theatre

Shahid Kapoor recently gave a surprise visit to fans in the theatre who were watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In a recent video shared by Maddock Films, the star can be seen having a fun interaction with the fans. He also treated the fans with selfies and doubled up their happiness. Re-sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Shahid wrote, "Always best feeling to see smiling faces in the theatre."

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, Shahid Kapoor plays the character of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer who is struggling to find the perfect life partner until he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon) during a work assignment in the US. He falls in love with Sifra only to find out later that she is a female robot, and her name means Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.

Advertisement

Veteran actor Dharmendra plays the role of Shahid's grandfather, while Dimple Kapadia portrays his aunt, who heads the robotics company where he works. Janhvi Kapoor has also made a cameo appearance towards the movie's end, teasing the possibility of a sequel.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has proved to be one of the most loved romantic comedies in Bollywood recently.