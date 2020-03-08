Thappad Box Office Collection Day 9: Taapsee Pannu starrer sees MASSIVE growth; Collects Rs 1.65 cr

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 9: Taapsee Pannu starrer stumbled on Day 8, Friday, but rises on Day 9, Saturday. The Anubhav Sinha directorial collects Rs 1.65 crore on Saturday.

Thappad might not be at par with Baaghi 3 but it has outperformed its second Friday on Saturday at the box office. The led movie released amidst great reviews last weekend. But it couldn't submit a great box office report by the end of its first week at the box office. To make things worse, Thappad noticed a 67 percent drop on Friday. But, Thappad managed to catch a grip on Saturday, day 9. Thappad collected Rs 1.65 crore on its second Saturday at the box office.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial witnessed an 85 percent growth on Saturday, Box Office India reports. With the Rs 1.65 crore collection on Saturday, Thappad now poses a total box office collection of Rs 23.44 crore. Thappad had a decent run in NCR for a few days. However, unlike Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trend, Thappad couldn't hold a stable pace. Given the movie's trend at the box office, Thappad is going to replicate the lifetime earnings of Bhoot (Rs 30.24 crore), if not Chhapaak (Rs 34.08 crore).

Check out the Thappad box office report below:

Week One - Rs 20.89 Crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 90,00,000

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 1.65 crore

TOTAL - Rs 23.44 crore

While Thappad tries to lure the audience into the theatres, the makers are organising a special screening for United Nations Women India's delegates and ambassadors. Read all about it here: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu starrer's special screening to be organized by UN Women India; DEETS inside

