Kerala Box Office Onam 2025: Blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra widens lead over the well-performing Hridayapoorvam on 1st Saturday

Onam 2025 is turning out to be a feast for audiences across Kerala. The audiences are suffering from a problem of plenty as two, well-reviewed films of Mollywood are playing alongside one another, this festive season. Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, despite being a low-budgeted feel-good spectacle, took a bigger start than the big budgeted superhero flick Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, courtesy his star power, on opening day Thursday.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, After Becoming The Most Preferred Onam 2025 Choice, Widens Its Lead Over Hridayapoorvam

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, being the film with the better word of mouth and a greater universal appeal, started leading in terms of ticket sales on online booking applications, once the word came out. The effect was such that it grew in collections on Friday when most movies observe a drop. On Saturday, the film has completely blasted the box office. The movie is very likely to have weekday collections that are higher than the opening day. For the next few weeks atleast, it is going to be Lokah mania in the state.

Hridayapoorvam may not end up being the blockbuster success that Empuraan and Thudarum were. However, to hold its ground for a couple of weeks, alongside a biggie like Lokah would not be a bad result. If the first three day collections of Hridayapoorvam are anything to go by, Mohanlal has proven yet again, that he has the capability to brave a big-budget, universally appealing movie like Lokah, with a feel-good drama that has limited box office scope in a state like Kerala.

Day-Wise Kerala Gross Collections of Hridayapoorvam and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

Day Hridayapoorvam Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra 1 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 2.75 crore 2 Rs 2.60 crore Rs 3.25 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 9.35 crore Rs 11.50 crore

Fahadh Faasil's movie Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Crashes And Burns Amidst Competition From Lokah and Hridayapoorvam

Onam 2025 also has Fahadh Faasil's movie Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, but it is of no match to Lokah and Hridayapoorvam. Poor word of mouth has had an adverse effect on its long term prospects. It has dropped in collections on Saturday when most movies register exceptional growth.

Onam 2025 Movies In Theatres

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, Hridayapoorvam, and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira are currently playing in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

