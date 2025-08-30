Did Sydney Sweeney Find Love in Justin Bieber's Ex-Manager Scooter Braun After Jonathan Davino Break Up? Here's What We Know

Reports say that there is a new couple in town. Sydney Sweeney's fans will be delighted to know that their favorite is in love again. The actress, often in the headlines for her professional life, is making news once again for her personal relationships. Months after separating from Jonathan Davino, Sydney has reportedly found love again. She is rumored to be dating Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's former manager and an American businessman.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating?

According to an exclusive report by Star, the 27-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney and the 44-year-old music manager Scooter Braun are indeed in a relationship. The rumored couple was spotted together in June 2025, enjoying a stroll in Venice, Italy, following the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

A video of their outing was shared on TikTok, showing Sydney dressed in a stunning black floral dress, while Scooter opted for a neutral look and sunglasses.

Sources close to the publication say that Braun has confided this information about his personal life with friends. Although the couple wishes to keep their relationship private, he has shared the news with those close to him and asked them to remain tight-lipped about it.

About the rumored couple's past relationships

Speaking about Sydney Sweeney's other relationship, the actress was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino. They started dating in 2018 and were going headstrong until 2025. In February this year, they called off their wedding and announced their separation in April.

Before their split, rumors were rife that Sydney was romantically involved with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell. However, later she rubbished these speculations in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun was married to Yael Cohen. They tied the knot in 2014. The former couple has three children. Two sons - Jagger and Levi and one daughter - Hart. Scooter and Yael called it quits in July 2021.

On the professional front, Sydney is set to return with Euphoria Season 3. The actress recently teased her fans by sharing a glimpse of her character, Cassie's expensive makeup products on her Instagram. While more details of this season remain under wraps, fans can look forward to the Zendaya starrer.

