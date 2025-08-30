Vash Level 2 Day 4 India Box Office: Krishnadev Yagnik's movie sees a big 85 percent uptick in collections on first Saturday; Adds Rs 1.50 crore

Vash Level 2, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya, Prem Gadhavi and Hiten Kumaar, saw a big 85 percent uptick in collections on its first Saturday at the Indian box office. It added Rs 1.50 crore net on Saturday, taking the four day total to Rs 4.25 crore. The movie should go past Rs 6 crore on Sunday, to make it a very good 5 day weekend for the supernatural-horror.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Vash Level 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.15 crore 2 Rs 80 lakh 3 Rs 80 lakh 4 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 4.25 crore net in 4 days

Vash Level 2's Collections So Far Are Good, But They Could Have Been Higher For A Sequel To A Cult Film

The collections of Vash Level 2 are good on face value but the contributions from the Gujarati audiences could be better. For a sequel to a cult film, which has also got unanimously positive reviews, the response should have been even stronger. This is not to say it isn't doing well, but expectations were higher. It is probably because the Gujarati audiences are more into drama, comedy and emotional content, than a discomforting, no-nonsense supernatural-horror that is uninviting for the family audiences from the get go.

It Is Possible That The Dubbed Version of Vash Level 2 Drives The Film's Business

It is likely that in the days to come, the dubbed collections of Vash Level 2 may come higher than the original language collections. The movie, so far, has not shown a breakout trend. Since there is no breakout trend, we can't expect this horror flick to do the kind of business that blockbuster Gujarati flicks do. It will not be nice if the weekday drops are big for this acclaimed film, because a movie targetting the same demography, The Conjuring: Last Rites, releases in just 5 more days.

Vash Level 2's Eventual Success Is Important To Give Hope To Gujarati Directors Who Want To Break The Mould

All eyes are on whether the movie holds after the weekend or not. If it manages to hold, it will give directors like Krishnadev Yagnik to make more compelling and clutterbreaking content. If it doesn't, most directors will prefer continuing to make the comedy-dramas that Gujarati cinema has been known for.

Vash Level 2 In Theatres

