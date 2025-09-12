The Bengal Files Week One Box Office: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial low but steady, Netts Rs 9.50 crore in 7 days

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has recorded a reasonable opening week but on low levels. The movie needs a better trend in order to succeed at the box office. Debuted with Rs 1.35 crore, the period political drama wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 5.50 crore, with its first Sunday contributing Rs 2.25 crore.

Starring an ensemble star cast that includes, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, the movie added Rs 4.15 crore on the weekdays from Monday to Thursday, which is 20 percent lesser than its weekend.

The Bengal Files needs good jump in second weekend

Currently standing at Rs 9.65 crore, the movie will cross the Rs 10 crore net mark in India tomorrow. However, it should aim for a healthy jump ahead. The Vivek Ranjan movie has met with majorly favorable response, however its controversial theme might be a factor for the neutral audience to avoid it. Nevertheless, the movie has the potential to pick up and reach a respectable figure by the end of its theatrical run.

Let's see if it can gain traction in the coming weekend, where the movie will face clash with Mirai, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Heer Express, and Ek Chatur Naar.

Day-wise box office collections of The Bengal Files in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 9.65 crore

The Bengal Files in cinemas

The Bengal Files is available in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

