The Conjuring: Last Rites Week One India Box Office: Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror franchise slows down, collects Rs 66 crore in 7 days

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles, slowed down after a record start at the Indian box office. Opened with Rs 16.90 crore, the movie recorded its biggest business day on Saturday, collecting Rs 17 crore. It further dropped on the third day, minting Rs 15.25 crore net. The Conjuring: Last Rites wrappped the first weekend on a good note, slightly under the Rs 50 crore mark.

Serving as the final instalment of The Conjuring Universe, the horror flick witnessed a significant drop on the first Monday, earning Rs 4.90 crore. It further collected Rs 5.25 crore on Tuesday, followed by Rs 3.90 crore on Wednesday, taking the total cume to Rs 63.20 crore net.

The Conjuring: Last Rites adds Rs 3.50 crore on Thursday, approaches Rs 70 crore mark

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, The Conjuring: Last Rites dropped by 10 percent on Day 7 and added Rs 3.50 crore to the tally. The total box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites now stands at Rs 66.70 crore net at the Indian box office. The Vera Farmiga starrer should aim for a good jump on the second weekend to record a banger total by the end of its theatrical run.

It will be interesting to see if the movie can hit the Rs 100 crore mark from here on. As of now, entering this coveted box office club looks a little difficult.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 3.90 crore 7 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 66.70 crore net in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas

The Conjuring: Last Rites is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

