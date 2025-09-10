Box Office: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga starrer The Conjuring: Last Rites adds encouraging Rs 5.25 crore on Tuesday, hits Rs 60 crore in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead, recorded an encouraging run at the Indian box office, despite opening to average word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics. The horror movie registered a good hold on its first Tuesday, thanks to the discounted ticket fares.

Debuted with a record Rs 16.90 crore net at the Indian box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites saw a surge on its following day. It collected Rs 17 crore on the second day, which is its biggest business day. The average word-of-mouth came into play on Sunday when the movie recorded a drop and collected Rs 15.25 crore net, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs 49.15 crore net in India.

The Conjuring: Last Rites adds Rs 5.25 crore on Day 5, cume hits Rs 60 crore

The Warner Bros Pictures' distribution collected Rs 4.90 crore on its first Monday, recording a drop of 70 percent over its opening day. It witnessed a jump on Tuesday due to subsidized ticket prices and collected an estimated Rs 5.25 crore. The total cume of The Conjuring: Last Rites now stands slightly under the Rs 60 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

This is a commendable figure for a movie that opened to mixed-bag reactions. Had the Hollywood horror flick opened to superlative word-of-mouth, the movie would have smashed Rs 100 crore mark easily. It will be interesting to see how the Vera Farmiga starrer performs further in India.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 59.30 crore net in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas

The Conjuring: Last Rites is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

