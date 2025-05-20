Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 25: Mohanlal starrer continues to dominate; adds Rs 1.15 crore on 4th Monday
Thudarum starring Mohanlal and Shobhana continues to storm the box office. The movie added Rs 1.15 crore on its 4th Monday.
Thudarum, starring Malayalam legend Mohanlal in the lead, is doing exceptional business at the box office. The movie showed no signs of slowing down even after hitting the Rs 100 crore mark. It continues to gain traction and dominate the Kerala box office.
Opening at the box office with Rs 5.10 crore, the movie has completed 25 days of run. It has added another Rs 1.15 crore on Day 25 (4th Monday) in its home turf. The total cume of Thudarum now stands at Rs 109.95 crore gross. As the movie is still holding well in its 4th week, it targets a lifetime cume of around Rs 125 crore gross mark in Kerala.
The Mohanlal starrer will face a new competition this weekend as Tovino Thomas returns to the screens with Narivetta.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore
|25
|Rs 1.15 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 109.95 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers falls short of Brave New World’s 3-week total; comparison inside