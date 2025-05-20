Janhvi Kapoor Cannes 2025 Siddharth Anand King Alia Bhatt Sharvari War 2 Surbhi Jyoti Priyadarshan Hera Pheri 3 Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Kiara Advani Mission Impossible 8 vs Mission Impossible 7 Khushi Kapoor Aamir & Hirani's next on Christmas 2026

Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 25: Mohanlal starrer continues to dominate; adds Rs 1.15 crore on 4th Monday

Thudarum starring Mohanlal and Shobhana continues to storm the box office. The movie added Rs 1.15 crore on its 4th Monday.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 20, 2025 | 11:04 PM IST | 5K
Mohanlal
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

Thudarum, starring Malayalam legend Mohanlal in the lead, is doing exceptional business at the box office. The movie showed no signs of slowing down even after hitting the Rs 100 crore mark. It continues to gain traction and dominate the Kerala box office. 

Opening at the box office with Rs 5.10 crore, the movie has completed 25 days of run. It has added another Rs 1.15 crore on Day 25 (4th Monday) in its home turf. The total cume of Thudarum now stands at Rs 109.95 crore gross. As the movie is still holding well in its 4th week, it targets a lifetime cume of around Rs 125 crore gross mark in Kerala.

The Mohanlal starrer will face a new competition this weekend as Tovino Thomas returns to the screens with Narivetta

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection
1 Rs 5.10 crore
2 Rs 7.00 crore
3 Rs 8.20 crore 
4 Rs 6.85 crore 
5 Rs 6.50 crore 
6 Rs 6.30 crore 
7 Rs 7.05 crore
8 Rs 5.65 crore
9 Rs 6.35 crore
10 Rs 7.50 crore
11 Rs 5.30 crore 
12 Rs 4.50 crore
13 Rs 4 crore
14 Rs 3.35 crore
15 Rs 3 crore 
16 Rs 3.80 crore
17 Rs 4.80 crore 
18 Rs 2.70 crore 
19 Rs 2.30 crore 
20 Rs 1.90 crore 
21 Rs 1.35 crore 
22 Rs 1.50 crore
23 Rs 1.80 crore
24 Rs 2.00 crore 
25 Rs 1.15 crore (est.)
Total Rs 109.95 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

