Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 21: Mohanlal starrer adds Rs 1.75 crore to tally; grosses nearly Rs 104 crore
Mohanlal's Thudarum added Rs 1.75 crore to the tally on Day 21, taking the total cume to Rs 103.90 crore gross in Kerala.
Mohanlal's Thudarum is not slowing down anytime soon. The family entertainer directed by Tharun Moorthy is witnessing a solid hold at the box office and is wrapping its third week on a blockbuster note.
Co-starring Shobhana as the female lead, Thudarum continued to witness an encouraging trend at the box office. Opened with Rs 5 crore on Day 1, it scripted history by emerging as the first movie in the Rs 100 crore club on Day 19 at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, Thudarum grossed another Rs 2 crore on Day 21, wrapping its three-week total cume at Rs 103.90 crore gross in Kerala.
It has also recorded the highest distribution share in its home state and became the first ever movie to go above the Rs 40 crore mark. Since there is no major release this weekend, Thudarum is expected to witness another spike in collections. Let's see how far the movie can go from here on.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.75 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 103.90 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
