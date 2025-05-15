Box Office: Is 2-week theatrical-to-digital window for Bhool Chuk Maaf beneficial for anyone?

The upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is reportedly releasing in cinemas with a mere two-week window before hitting streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. While the film’s unique blend of small-town romance and time-loop chaos sounds promising, this shortened gap between theatrical and digital has sparked considerable debate in the industry, and not without reason.

In an era where top stars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are championing a return to longer theatrical runs and delayed digital transitions, a two-week window feels like a major step in the opposite direction. Not only does it undercut the box office potential of mid-budget films like Bhool Chuk Maaf, but it also sets a dangerous trend for the future of theatrical releases in India.

Instead of maximizing footfalls, this strategy could end up training audiences to skip cinemas altogether and wait for the OTT debut, a pattern that’s already proving tough to reverse. In such a scenario, some argue it might have made more sense to opt for a direct-to-digital release, especially if the film was designed to appeal more to home audiences than to cinegoers.

What’s more concerning is the ripple effect. Southern producers recently reignited conversations about extending the OTT window to eight weeks. But a movie like this could prompt many to reconsider and push for shorter windows again, especially if national chains like PVR INOX start accommodating such demands. It risks destabilizing the fragile exhibition ecosystem that’s only beginning to recover post-pandemic.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer HERE:

While there’s no court mandate involved, sources confirm the decision was mutually agreed upon by a PVR executive and the team of the title in discussion. It makes one wonder whether short-term convenience is being chosen over long-term industry health. And in this case, it’s neither Maddock Films nor PVR INOX that emerges as the winner—it’s Amazon, which gets a title with potential on its platform barely 14 days after its theatrical launch.

Directed by Karan Sharma and set in Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of Ranjan, a small-town lover caught in a time loop on the day of his Haldi ceremony. With a quirky premise and a talented ensemble cast including Seema Pahwa and Sanjay Mishra, the film deserves a chance to shine in theaters, not be fast-tracked to digital daze.

Bhool Chuk Maaf hits theaters on May 23.