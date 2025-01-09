Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 7 India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's feel-good entertainer nets IMPRESSIVE Rs 1.45 crore on Thursday

"Jitna bhi try karo Bunny life mein kuch na kuch toh chootega hi...toh jahan ho wahin ka mazza lete hain!" This is one of the lessons that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made us realize about living our lives. The 2013 blockbuster explored the importance of maintaining relationships and focusing on your dreams through the journey of four friends, Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. Now that the 12-year-old film is back in theaters, it has still managed to receive great footfalls among Indian audience.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Adds Rs 1.45 Crore To Its Earnings

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opened to Rs 1.15 crore on Friday. After solid first six days, it has now collected Rs 1.45 crore on Thursday. Within a week, the cumulative earnings of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer has reached Rs 13.05 crore in its re-release.

Here's How Much Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Has Collected So Far

Days Net India Collections Friday Rs 1.15 crore Saturday Rs 2.35 crore Sunday Rs 3 crore Monday Rs 1.60 crore Tuesday Rs 1.70 crore Wednesday Rs 1.80 crore Thursday Rs 1.45 crore Total Rs 13.05 crore in 1 week

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Crosses Rs 190 Crore In Its Overall Earnings

After a week of its 2025 re-release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has fetched an overall business of Rs 192.30 crore. The 2013 romantic comedy will soon touch the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. The desire target of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film would be achieved in the second week.

It will face competition with the Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer, Fateh, and the re-release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai at the box office, starting tomorrow.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

