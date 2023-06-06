Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke sells 2.6 lakh free tickets over its first 4 days

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan and directed by Laxman Utekar is doing well in India theatrically. The film grossed around Rs 21.50 crores nett over the first weekend and the Monday collections look in the range of Rs 3.50 crores based on the numbers that are coming in. This would bring the film's total to Rs 25 crores after 4 days and the film is well poised to get to the Rs 50 crore nett India number in its full run. There's a lot of chatter around the buy one get one offer and to what extent it has aided the numbers of this Vicky-Sara starrer and Pinkvilla finally has exclusive details related to the number of discount coupons applied.

2.6 Lakh Buy One Get One Coupons Were Applied For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke In The First Four Days.

As per our sources, 2.6 lakh buy one get one coupons have been applied over the last four days for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The coupon value was Rs 250 over the weekend and it was Rs 200 on Monday only for 12,500 tickets. Not necessarily all ticket prices were capped at Rs 250 over the weekend and Rs 200 over the weekdays, so for convenience sake, an average of Rs 225 can be taken for the tickets purchased over the weekend (2.5 lakh) and Rs 175 can be taken for tickets purchased on Monday (10 thousand). Around Rs 5.8 cr (gross) worth of tickets were waved off courtesy the buy one get one offer. It amounts to Rs 4.85 crores in nett terms. The impact of the buy one get one offer can't be put to exact percentage as one never really knows how well the film would have done without incentives.

The Discount Offer And The Producers

A Rs 25 crore nett would normally give producers a share of Rs 13 crores after commission. The producers may rather make just Rs 8 crores over the four days since the rest of it was spent on the free tickets. As the discount offers reduce through the weekdays, the percentage of share will increase and it can be hoped that the makers get a nett share of Rs 16 - 18 crores by the end of the film's run. There are a lot of calculations that go on behind the scenes. An increase in the collections help in creating a positive perception in general and also help in getting better non theatrical deals. More viewers lead to more chatter around the film and if the film is received well, it helps to spread the word of mouth faster.

What is your take on discounted movie tickets? Do you think it is sustainable in the long run?

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you.

