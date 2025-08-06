BTS and TXT’s junior group at BIGHIT MUSIC confirms name: CORTIS to debut on August 18, here’s all we know

BIGHIT MUSIC has officially announced the name of its upcoming boy group. On August 7 at midnight KST, the HYBE label confirmed that CORTIS will be debuting on August 18. Alongside that, it was also revealed that a YouTube video will premiere on August 10 at midnight KST, likely a teaser unveiling their vibe. The video shared on their new account showed an error-like message spelling CORTIS, running like a video-edit in pink shade, hinting at their overall look.

At the same time, CORTIS also launched their official social media accounts, including their X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok accounts. The group’s upcoming teaser video will be posted on HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel on August 10 at midnight KST.

About CORTIS and its five members

It was previously announced that the group will comprise five members: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. They have dubbed the team a ‘young creator crew’, taking on a new challenge as a self-producing group, who will work on their own music, choreography, and videos. The quintet will showcase their talent in the fields of composing, writing lyrics, performance, videography, and more. Much like their seniors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the members will not have fixed positions but will all work together on multiple aspects.

The young group members have credits in previously released K-pop music of their seniors, including TXT’s Deja Vu, Miracle, and most recently, Beautiful Strangers, ENHYPEN’s Outside, LE SSERAFIM’s Pierrot, and ILLIT’s Magnetic, where member Martin pitched in. James has contributed to the choreography of Deja Vu, Magnetic, ILLIT’s Cherish (My Love) and Tick-Tack. The two have collaborated on Deja Vu, Miracle, and Magnetic, showing their pre-existing teamwork.

A lot of attention is being paid to the young team that will follow in the footsteps of BTS and TXT, as BIGHIT MUSIC’s boy groups, who have each achieved international success.

