Jungkook adds over 200K fans on Instagram in last 24 hours, all BTS members among top 10 most followed K-pop artists

The BTS members’ Instagram accounts make for hundreds of millions of followers in total across seven individual profiles and one official team username. Youngest member Jungkook recently revealed his secret profile (mnijungkook), which was created in January this year, after wanting to go on a 3-way livestream with fellow singers V and RM. Within hours, he had gathered thousands of fans, with disbelief spreading across the fandom and on the internet. Since then, more followers are being added to his page every day, making him cross the 10 million mark within a couple of weeks of first revealing it to the public. Now, a new 24-hour tracking of the eight accounts has revealed that the group remains at the top of the most followed K-pop celebrities list.

BTS reigns as the most followed K-pop act on Instagram in the last 24 hours list

After launching the account earlier in the year and revealing it on July 15, Jungkook has managed to garner 10.2 million followers, a number far from his 50 million record previously. A recent list has revealed that on August 5, the BTS members were among the top 10 most followed K-pop acts. With the maknae leading, having added over 229K in just 24 hours, V appears in the second spot, gaining over 47K followers in one day. The young guns of BTS surely rule social media, as Jimin falls at the 3rd spot with over 35K added to his own.

SUGA, Jin, and J-Hope appear at 4th, 5th and 6th spots, each growing by over 32K, 30.7K and 30.2K respectively. The BTS all-kill is interrupted with KATSEYE coming in at the 7th place, experiencing a rise in popularity thanks to their explosive Lollapalooza 2025 performance. The girl group managed to invite over 29K fans to their Instagram. RM with his doggie profile picture enters at the 8th spot with over 28K followers, and the team’s official account (bts.bighitofficial) grabs over 26K of its own.

Clearly, BTS is still ruling Instagram as some of the most beloved K-pop acts, and they’re unstoppable.