BTS becomes 5th most-streamed artist on Spotify with 65.4 billion plays only behind likes of Taylor Swift and Drake

BTS has made history yet again, proving their global stardom. The group is now the 5th artist to have the most streams on the music streaming platform, Spotify. With a total of 65.4 billion streams, this figure includes not only their group releases but also solo projects from members like RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin.

Moreover, the group is only behind four global artists such as Drake, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd, who are known for their massive worldwide influence and extensive discography. BTS’ ability to stand among these artists only proves their popularity and growing impact around the world.

Some of the most popular songs from the group on Spotify are Dynamite, Fake Love, Butter, My Universe featuring Coldplay, and more. Additionally, some of the popular solo songs from the members include Seven by Jungkook, FRI(END)S by V, Daechwita by Suga, and more. Moreover, the boy band’s songs also receive massive views on YouTube, and Dynamite, with 1.8 billion plays, is one of the most viewed songs on the platform.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

