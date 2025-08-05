BTS denies any involvement or recording song for Michael Jackson tribute album: ‘Spread of inaccurate information…’

The King of Pop and the Kings of K-pop, the rumors of a surprise collaboration between Michael Jackson and BTS became the hottest news in town on August 4. It was reported by The Irish Sun, after an interview with Grouse Lodge studio owner Paddy Dunning, that the septet has recorded an unreleased song, but now, the Korean act has come ahead and denied any such involvement in the upcoming tribute album and vowed to ensure a stop to the spread of misinformation.

BTS is not working on a new song, originally written by Michael Jackson? Know what happened

In an update on BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC’s official X account, a notice was shared in Korean and English, addressing the reports making the rounds from the previous day. It denied being a part of the project or recording an unreleased song by visiting the famed Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland. The team is known to be in the USA currently, secluded in Los Angeles and away from prying eyes to work on their next album. Here’s what was in the agency’s statement.

“Hello! This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to address recent media reports concerning BTS' alleged participation in a Michael Jackson tribute album.

BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project. The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity.

We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information.

We express our sincere gratitude to fans for continuously showing support for BTS.

We remain fully committed to supporting the artists and their endeavors.

Thank you.”

Believed to have been planned during Michael Jackson’s stay in Ireland in 2006 in an upcycled cow shed, the said unreleased tracks sat in the archives for about 2 decades. Early last year, reports of there being a tribute album, involving countless superstars from around the world, began making the rounds. The latest update coming from the studio owner himself seems to be more of a wish than reality, bumming out the fans of the two artists.

