BTS' Proof becomes their 8th album to earn gold BRIT certification after Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: 7 and more

BTS continues to prove why they are a megastar group. Their 2022 anthology album Proof has received a gold BRIT certification. It is now their 8th album to achieve the feat after Map of the Soul: 7, Love Yourself: Her, and more popular releases.

On December 15, the BRIT Award announced that BTS' Proof has been certified gold in the United Kingdom. The group managed to reach the milestone only two years after the anthology album's release in 2022. Meanwhile, it is now their 8th album to achieve the feat. Previously, Love Yourself: Answer, Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Face Yourself, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever- all have earned the prestigious gold BRIT certification.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), an album is certified gold when the artist has sold over 100,000 units, while a single achieves the feat after 400,000 unit sales.

Congratulations, BTS, on yet another milestone.

Released on June 10, 2022, Proof is BTS' first-ever anthology album. It includes a total of 19 hits by the group, with Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) serving as the lead track. The other songs included in this release are- Born Singer, No More Dream. N.O, Boy In Luv, Danger, I Need U, Run, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Spring Day, DNA, FAKE LOVE, IDOL, Boy With Lu (feat. Halsey), ON, Dynamite, Life Goes On, and Butter.

Proof debuted atop the Billboard 200, becoming the group's sixth No.1 entry on the chart. It also set a new record as the best-selling album of 2022 in South Korea and the fourth best-selling worldwide. As of January 2023, BTS has sold 3,503,435 copies of Proof in South Korea alone.

Advertisement

Notably, this anthology album is also the septet's last release before all members enlisted for their mandatory military service, leaving the group on a hiatus. Jin and J-Hope have already been discharged, while the remaining members will return home in June 2025. Although it has yet to be officially confirmed, hopefully, BTS will have a grand comeback next year.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope's sister Jiwoo shares PICS from India trip; dazzles in salwar kameez and jhumkas