BTS' RM hosts stylist Kimvenchy's wedding, SUGA and J-Hope stun in blazer suits, watch them cheer for groom

Popular celebrity stylist Kim Young Jin, aka Kimvenchy, tied the knot with his long-term partner in a lavish ceremony on July 19, 2025. Photos and videos from their Christian wedding flooded social media, with glimpses of the celebrity attendees going viral. Among the star-studded event, the familiar faces of the BTS members were spotted. It was RM, SUGA and J-Hope's first event together since their military discharge.

SUGA and J-Hope looked dashing at stylist Kimvenchy's wedding

The BTS rapper trio decked up in blazer suits, exuding sophistication and elegance, to attend Kimvenchy's marriage ceremony. They exuded effortless charm and added to the glam quotient of the star-studded affair. SUGA and J-Hope enjoyed themselves to the fullest as they were seen all smiles in the pics and videos that have been circulating online. They clicked videos of the bride and groom as they walked towards the aisle.

They seemed genuinely happy as they seamlessly blended with the guests of the event and cheered for the to-be-spouses.

RM delivered an introduction speech at Kimvenchy's wedding

RM was at work here as well! He was entrusted with the important role of hosting the wedding. Bringing out his usual fun side, the BTS leader gave a hilarious introduction speech, taking the house down with laughs.

"After visiting the White House and meeting with President Joe Biden, and having completed military service in 2025, I'm Kim Namjoon, a singer from BTS, taking on the role of giving a speech for the bride and groom as my first speech. Nice to meet you," he stated. He must have attempted such an informal introductory note due to being close to the groom. The BTS members also shared moments from the wedding on their Instagram stories, delighting fans.

Besides the BTS trio, NCT member Doyoung also graced the event. He charmed the guests with his soulful vocals as he performed Serenade for the lovely couple. Overall, the marriage party can be said to be a star-studded one, with happiness all around, both from the hosts and the guests. Here's to wishing the new spouses lifelong bliss and prosperity.

