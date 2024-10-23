BTS' RM's mono turns 6: Ranking all tracks in album from forever rain to moonchild, and more

BTS' RM's second mixtape mono was released on October 23, 2018. The mixtape includes both English and Korean songs. mono showcases RM's more mature and soothing side. The songs take a slower pace and talk about loneliness, adulthood and insecurities which are universal to all. Here is a ranking of all songs from RM's mono.

1. Forever Rain

Forever Rain is a melancholic and introspective track which reflects RM’s feelings of loneliness. He seeks solace in the rain, which he compares to tears. Through gentle rhythms and poignant lyrics, he expresses a desire for slower moments and emotional healing. The lyrics also talk about all the people he has lost touch with. The song follows a slower pace and makes the listeners find solace in the slow movements.

2. Everythinggoes featuring Nell

Everythinggoes conveys the message that no matter how difficult life gets, everything is temporary and will eventually pass. With calming instrumentals and soothing vocals, RM delivers a sense of reassurance and comfort, encouraging listeners to endure tough times with patience and hope. The song's philosophical tone emphasizes the fleeting nature of hardships and the inevitability of healing.

3. Seoul

RM's Seoul explores his complex relationship with the city of Seoul. RM conveys a blend of love and dissatisfaction, reflecting on the city's bustling energy while also grappling with feelings of isolation. The song captures a balance between admiration and frustration. It showcases places we live in can evoke both comfort and restlessness.

4. Uhgood

Uhgood delves into feelings of self-doubt and inner conflict faced by RM. The song reflects his struggle with his own expectations versus reality. He expresses a desire to be better but feels weighed down by imperfections. Its emotional lyrics resonate with anyone grappling with self-criticism, as RM navigates personal growth. The song talks about self-acceptance finding out the real meaning of perfection.

5. Tokyo

Tokyo is a melancholic reflection on loneliness and longing. In the song, RM expresses a sense of alienation while wandering through Tokyo. The lyrics explore themes of homesickness, emotional distance, and the internal conflict of feeling disconnected despite being surrounded by a bustling city.

6. Moonchild

Moonchild is a song about pain, resilience, and the feeling of being out of place. The song speaks to those who find solace in the night, using the moon as a metaphor for people who struggle but persevere in the darkness. RM emphasizes the beauty in pain and encourages listeners to embrace their emotions.

7. Badbye

RM's Badbye is a poignant track blending introspective lyrics with a moody instrumental. The song explores themes of heartbreak and letting go, reflecting RM's personal experiences and growth. With a haunting melody and heartfelt delivery, he conveys the emotional weight of saying goodbye to a significant relationship.

More about BTS' RM

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin was discharged earlier this June.