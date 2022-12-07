BTS’ V joins best friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik in the upcoming variety show Seojin’s?

On December 6th, V recently participated in the filming of tvN's new entertainment program 'Seojin' (tentative title, directors Na Young Seok and Jang Eun Jung), which was conducted in Mexico in strict secrecy.

'Seojin's' is a new franchise restaurant following 'Youn's Kitchen', a representative entertainment show by PD Na Young Seok, 'midas in the entertainment world'. In addition to Lee Seo Jin, actors Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon, the existing members of 'Youn's Kitchen' have confirmed their appearances. Actor Choi Woo Shik, who had a relationship with producer Na Young-seok through another spin-off 'Youn’s Stay', was also present.

The cast of Seojin's:

With the addition of 'World Star' BTS’ V, 'Seojin' has a more solid lineup. V is also known to be close friends with Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. The best friend chemistry between the three is expected to be a new point of observation for 'Seojin's'. Meanwhile, 'Seojin's' throws a challenge with street food called 'Korean fast food'. If the existing 'Youn's Kitchen' presented traditional Korean food such as bulgogi and bibimbap, 'Seojin's' will visit viewers with a lighter and more friendly menu.

Lee Seo Jin:

In particular, Lee Seo Jin, who has been promoted to president, is expected to jump into full-scale restaurant management as a New York University business administration graduate. In the meantime, 'Youn's Kitchen' has been in Gili, Indonesia. Unlike the ones that provided healing and laughter in beautiful and exotic places such as Garachico, Spain, it seems to create more intense fun. 'Seojin's' is in the midst of filming with the goal of broadcasting in the first half of next year.

tvN's response:

In response, tvN said that they will not be revealing any new information regarding the new additions of the cast or the location until all the filming is over. They also confirmed that Youn Yuh Jung will not be joining in the new season since she is currently filming for Pachinko 2.

